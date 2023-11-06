The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-0) play the Dayton Flyers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at UD Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

The Cougars' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Flyers had given up to their opponents (39.3%).

SIU-Edwardsville put together a 13-8 straight up record in games it shot better than 39.3% from the field.

The Cougars were the 49th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Flyers finished 204th.

The Cougars' 74.6 points per game last year were 13.6 more points than the 61 the Flyers allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 61 points last season, SIU-Edwardsville went 17-10.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

At home, SIU-Edwardsville scored 76.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.8.

In 2022-23, the Cougars conceded 5.2 fewer points per game at home (68.8) than away (74).

At home, SIU-Edwardsville sunk 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (6.3). SIU-Edwardsville's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35%) than away (29.7%).

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule