Monday's game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (0-0) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-0) at Gallagher-Iba Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 88-55 and heavily favors Oklahoma State to come out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Cougars went 9-22 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 88, SIU-Edwardsville 55

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars had a -414 scoring differential last season, falling short by 13.3 points per game. They put up 64.0 points per game to rank 201st in college basketball and allowed 77.3 per contest to rank 355th in college basketball.

SIU-Edwardsville scored more in conference play (69.2 points per game) than overall (64.0).

In 2022-23, the Cougars averaged 6.2 more points per game at home (66.8) than on the road (60.6).

SIU-Edwardsville gave up fewer points at home (74.9 per game) than on the road (79.9) last season.

