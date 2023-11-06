How to Watch the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls will begin their 2023-24 season against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Oklahoma State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars averaged only 4.2 fewer points per game last year (64.0) than the Cowgirls allowed their opponents to score (68.2).
- SIU-Edwardsville had a 7-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.
- Last year, the Cowgirls recorded just 2.0 fewer points per game (75.3) than the Cougars allowed (77.3).
- Oklahoma State had a 12-1 record last season when scoring more than 77.3 points.
- The Cowgirls made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.0 percentage points lower than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (56.7%).
- The Cougars' 25.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 18.0 percentage points lower than the Cowgirls given up to their opponents (43.0%).
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/9/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/12/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
