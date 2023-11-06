The Oklahoma State Cowgirls will begin their 2023-24 season against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Oklahoma State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cougars averaged only 4.2 fewer points per game last year (64.0) than the Cowgirls allowed their opponents to score (68.2).

SIU-Edwardsville had a 7-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.

Last year, the Cowgirls recorded just 2.0 fewer points per game (75.3) than the Cougars allowed (77.3).

Oklahoma State had a 12-1 record last season when scoring more than 77.3 points.

The Cowgirls made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.0 percentage points lower than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (56.7%).

The Cougars' 25.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 18.0 percentage points lower than the Cowgirls given up to their opponents (43.0%).

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule