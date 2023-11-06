How to Watch UIC vs. Cincinnati on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) face the UIC Flames (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
UIC vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UIC Stats Insights
- The Flames' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- UIC went 8-5 when it shot better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Bearcats ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Flames ranked 328th.
- The Flames' 67.2 points per game last year were just 2.1 fewer points than the 69.3 the Bearcats allowed to opponents.
- UIC went 9-5 last season when it scored more than 69.3 points.
UIC Home & Away Comparison
- UIC scored 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.1 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Flames allowed 7.2 fewer points per game at home (68.3) than away (75.5).
- At home, UIC sunk 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (7.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than on the road (33.0%).
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/10/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
