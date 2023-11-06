The Cincinnati Bearcats will open their 2023-24 season facing the UIC Flames on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Cincinnati vs. UIC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UIC vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends (2022-23)

UIC went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

The Flames were an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times last year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Cincinnati covered 17 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 14 Bearcats games last season hit the over.

