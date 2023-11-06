Monday's contest at Joseph J. Gentile Center has the UIC Flames (0-0) taking on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at 7:00 PM (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a win for UIC by a score of 62-56, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Flames finished 19-17 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

UIC vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 62, Loyola Chicago 56

UIC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Flames had a -26 scoring differential last season, putting up 57.7 points per game (315th in college basketball) and giving up 58.4 (42nd in college basketball).

UIC averaged 2.3 fewer points in MVC games (55.4) than overall (57.7).

The Flames averaged 55.2 points per game at home last season, and 58.6 on the road.

At home, UIC gave up 55.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than it allowed on the road (60.8).

