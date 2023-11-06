The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-0) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

Western Illinois Stats Insights

The Leathernecks shot 45.3% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.1% the Roadrunners' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Western Illinois had a 14-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.1% from the field.

The Leathernecks were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Roadrunners finished 162nd.

The Leathernecks scored just 3.6 fewer points per game last year (73.0) than the Roadrunners gave up to opponents (76.6).

Western Illinois put together an 11-1 record last season in games it scored more than 76.6 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Western Illinois put up more points at home (80.4 per game) than on the road (66.1) last season.

In 2022-23, the Leathernecks allowed 1.3 fewer points per game at home (72.7) than on the road (74.0).

At home, Western Illinois drained 8.5 triples per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Western Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (26.3%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule