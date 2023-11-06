Monday's contest between the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-0) at UTSA Convocation Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with UTSA coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Illinois vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Illinois vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 74, Western Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Illinois vs. UTSA

Computer Predicted Spread: UTSA (-2.1)

UTSA (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Illinois Performance Insights

Last year Western Illinois posted 73 points per game (144th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 72.4 points per contest (248th-ranked).

The Leathernecks ranked 251st in the country with 30.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 192nd with 31.5 rebounds allowed per game.

Last season Western Illinois ranked 128th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.7 per game.

The Leathernecks ranked 25th-best in college basketball by averaging only 10.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked 238th in college basketball (11.3 per contest).

Last season the Leathernecks sank 7 threes per game (219th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.1% (291st-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year Western Illinois ceded 6.4 threes per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 32.5% (103rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Western Illinois last season, 62.8% of them were two-pointers (73.7% of the team's made baskets) and 37.2% were threes (26.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.