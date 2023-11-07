Will Alexey Toropchenko Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 7?
When the St. Louis Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Toropchenko stats and insights
- Toropchenko has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Toropchenko has no points on the power play.
- Toropchenko averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
