Currently, the St. Louis Blues (5-4-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (5-4-2) at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, November 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Blues vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Blues Season Insights

The Blues' 24 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

St. Louis' total of 27 goals given up (2.7 per game) is fifth-best in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -3, they are 23rd in the league.

Jets Season Insights

Winnipeg's 36 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its -2 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

Blues vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-135) Blues (+110) 6

