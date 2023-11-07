The Winnipeg Jets visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Connor, Robert Thomas and others in this outing.

Blues vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Thomas' four goals and five assists in 10 games for St. Louis add up to nine total points on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 vs. Devils Nov. 3 1 0 1 1 at Avalanche Nov. 1 1 0 1 2 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2 at Flames Oct. 26 0 1 1 6

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Jordan Kyrou is a key piece of the offense for St. Louis with six total points this season. He has scored two goals and added four assists in 10 games.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 2 3 9 vs. Devils Nov. 3 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Nov. 1 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 3 at Flames Oct. 26 0 0 0 3

Kasperi Kapanen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)

Kasperi Kapanen has netted two goals on the season, chipping in three assists.

Kapanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Devils Nov. 3 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Nov. 1 0 1 1 3 at Canucks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2 at Flames Oct. 26 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Connor is one of Winnipeg's top contributors (nine total points), having put up six goals and three assists.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 1 1 2 6 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 26 1 0 1 5

Mason Appleton is another of Winnipeg's top contributors through 11 games, with three goals and six assists.

