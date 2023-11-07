How to Watch DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) square off against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.
DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream:
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Mastodons allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- In games DePaul shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 6-6 overall.
- The Blue Demons were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mastodons finished 144th.
- Last year, the Blue Demons averaged just 1.4 more points per game (71.2) than the Mastodons gave up (69.8).
- DePaul had an 8-7 record last season when putting up more than 69.8 points.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison
- DePaul scored 75.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.4 points per game on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.
- The Blue Demons gave up 77.5 points per game at home, compared to 77.4 away from home.
- In home games, DePaul sunk 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in away games (33.7%).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/14/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Wintrust Arena
