Tuesday's game between the DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-0) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 77-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored DePaul squad taking home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 7.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 77, Purdue Fort Wayne 69

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-7.9)

DePaul (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

DePaul Performance Insights

On offense, DePaul was the 186th-ranked team in the nation (71.2 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 17th-worst (77.3 points conceded per game).

The Blue Demons were 306th in college basketball in rebounds per game (29.2) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (35.5) last year.

DePaul was 109th in the nation in assists (13.9 per game) last season.

Last season, the Blue Demons were 74th in the nation in 3-point makes (8.3 per game) and 44th in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

DePaul gave up 7.3 3-pointers per game and conceded 35% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 196th and 264th, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, the Blue Demons attempted 62.2% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.8% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.4% of the Blue Demons' buckets were 2-pointers, and 32.6% were 3-pointers.

