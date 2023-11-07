DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-0) at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. There is no line set for the game.
DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
DePaul Betting Records & Stats
- DePaul covered 11 times in 28 games with a spread last season.
- DePaul (11-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 3.6% more often than Purdue Fort Wayne (10-18-0) last year.
DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|DePaul
|71.2
|145.1
|77.3
|147.1
|146.9
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|73.9
|145.1
|69.8
|147.1
|143.9
Additional DePaul Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Blue Demons put up 71.2 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 69.8 the Mastodons gave up.
- DePaul went 8-7 against the spread and 8-7 overall last season when scoring more than 69.8 points.
DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|DePaul
|11-17-0
|16-12-0
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|10-18-0
|11-17-0
DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|DePaul
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|7-8
|Home Record
|9-6
|2-12
|Away Record
|7-8
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|1-10-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.6
|66.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.2
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
