The DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-0) at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul Betting Records & Stats

DePaul covered 11 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

DePaul (11-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 3.6% more often than Purdue Fort Wayne (10-18-0) last year.

DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 71.2 145.1 77.3 147.1 146.9 Purdue Fort Wayne 73.9 145.1 69.8 147.1 143.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

Last year, the Blue Demons put up 71.2 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 69.8 the Mastodons gave up.

DePaul went 8-7 against the spread and 8-7 overall last season when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 11-17-0 16-12-0 Purdue Fort Wayne 10-18-0 11-17-0

DePaul vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

DePaul Purdue Fort Wayne 7-8 Home Record 9-6 2-12 Away Record 7-8 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 1-10-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.