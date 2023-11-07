The Illinois Fighting Illini will open their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Morehead State Eagles on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois vs. Morehead State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 58.3 points per game last year were 6.9 fewer points than the 65.2 the Fighting Illini allowed.

When Morehead State gave up fewer than 75.3 points last season, it went 10-15.

Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 9.4 more points per game (75.3) than the Eagles allowed (65.9).

Illinois had a 20-4 record last season when putting up more than 65.9 points.

The Fighting Illini shot 44.2% from the field last season, 11.7 percentage points lower than the 55.9% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

The Eagles shot at a 17.6% clip from the field last season, 25.9 percentage points fewer than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois Schedule