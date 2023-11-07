Will Marco Scandella Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 7?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Marco Scandella going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Scandella stats and insights
- Scandella is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- Scandella has no points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
