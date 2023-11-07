When the Northern Illinois Huskies match up with the Ball State Cardinals at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 7, our projection system predicts the Huskies will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northern Illinois (-10) Over (43) Northern Illinois 31, Ball State 17

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 78.9%.

The Huskies have four wins in nine games against the spread this year.

Northern Illinois is winless against the spread when it is 10-point or greater favorites (0-1).

There have been five Huskies games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.

The average total for Northern Illinois games this season has been 48.2, 5.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 25.6% chance to win.

So far this year, the Cardinals have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

Ball State is a 2-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year.

Out of the Cardinals' eight games with a set total, three have hit the over (37.5%).

The average point total for Ball State this year is 5.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Huskies vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Illinois 25.0 23.0 17.0 15.5 31.4 29.0 Ball State 16.7 28.4 19.5 19.3 14.4 35.8

