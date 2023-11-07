Northern Illinois vs. Ball State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 7
The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) will meet a fellow MAC opponent, the Ball State Cardinals (2-7) in a matchup on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Cardinals are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under is set at 43 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northern Illinois vs. Ball State matchup.
Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: DeKalb, Illinois
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Illinois (-10)
|43
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-10.5)
|43.5
|-375
|+290
Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Huskies have not covered the spread when favored by 10 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Ball State has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
