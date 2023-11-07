Pavel Buchnevich will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets meet at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Does a bet on Buchnevich interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

Buchnevich has averaged 13:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Buchnevich has scored a goal in one of eight games this season.

Buchnevich has registered a point in a game twice this year in eight games played, including multiple points once.

Buchnevich has had an assist twice this year in eight games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Buchnevich's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Buchnevich has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 8 Games 4 3 Points 2 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

