How to Watch the Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks take on the Southern Illinois Salukis at Banterra Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Redhawks put up an average of 61.6 points per game last year, 13.3 fewer points than the 74.9 the Salukis gave up to opponents.
- Southeast Missouri State went 13-9 last season when giving up fewer than 73.4 points.
- Last year, the Salukis recorded 10.2 more points per game (73.4) than the Redhawks gave up (63.2).
- When Southern Illinois totaled more than 63.2 points last season, it went 10-12.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Banterra Center
|11/11/2023
|Cornell
|-
|Banterra Center
|11/15/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Banterra Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.