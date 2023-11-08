The Chicago Bulls (0-1) go head to head with the Phoenix Suns (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily.

Bulls vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, AZFamily

Bulls Players to Watch

Per game, Nikola Vucevic put up points, 11 boards and 3.2 assists last year. He also delivered 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

DeMar DeRozan collected 24.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists. He sank 50.4% of his shots from the field.

Zach LaVine's numbers last season were 24.8 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He made 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Patrick Williams collected 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists. He sank 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Torrey Craig's numbers last season were 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He sank 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant recorded 29.7 points last season, plus 5.3 assists and 6.7 boards.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers last season were 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor.

Drew Eubanks collected 6.6 points last season, plus 1.3 assists and 5.4 boards.

Grayson Allen averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bol Bol recorded 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1 assists.

Bulls vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bulls Suns 113.1 Points Avg. 113.6 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 111.6 49% Field Goal % 46.7% 36.1% Three Point % 37.4%

