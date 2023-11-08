Bulls vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (3-5) square off against the Phoenix Suns (3-4) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bulls vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-1.5
|223.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points three times.
- Chicago has an average point total of 221.8 in its contests this year, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bulls are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Chicago has been favored five times and won two of those games.
- This season, Chicago has won two of its five games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bulls vs Suns Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bulls vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|3
|37.5%
|108.1
|220.1
|113.6
|224
|220.8
|Suns
|4
|57.1%
|112
|220.1
|110.4
|224
|225.4
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- At home, Chicago has an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does in road games (.250).
- The Bulls record only 2.3 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Suns give up (110.4).
- When Chicago puts up more than 110.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Bulls vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|2-6
|1-4
|4-4
|Suns
|4-3
|2-1
|4-3
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls vs. Suns Point Insights
|Bulls
|Suns
|108.1
|112
|25
|15
|2-0
|2-2
|2-0
|2-2
|113.6
|110.4
|16
|12
|1-2
|4-0
|2-1
|3-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.