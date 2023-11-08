The Chicago Bulls (3-5) square off against the Phoenix Suns (3-4) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Bulls vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -1.5 223.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points three times.
  • Chicago has an average point total of 221.8 in its contests this year, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Bulls are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Chicago has been favored five times and won two of those games.
  • This season, Chicago has won two of its five games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Bulls vs Suns Additional Info

Bulls vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bulls 3 37.5% 108.1 220.1 113.6 224 220.8
Suns 4 57.1% 112 220.1 110.4 224 225.4

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • At home, Chicago has an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does in road games (.250).
  • The Bulls record only 2.3 fewer points per game (108.1) than the Suns give up (110.4).
  • When Chicago puts up more than 110.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Bulls vs. Suns Betting Splits

Bulls and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 2-6 1-4 4-4
Suns 4-3 2-1 4-3

Bulls vs. Suns Point Insights

Bulls Suns
108.1
Points Scored (PG)
 112
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
2-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 2-2
2-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 2-2
113.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.4
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
1-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-0
2-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-1

