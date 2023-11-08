The Chicago Bulls (3-5) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Phoenix Suns (3-4) at United Center on Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bulls are coming off of a 130-113 victory over the Jazz in their most recent outing on Monday. Zach LaVine scored a team-best 24 points for the Bulls in the win.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Bradley Beal: Questionable (Back), Devin Booker: Questionable (Calf), Damion Lee: Out (Knee)

Bulls vs. Suns Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily

