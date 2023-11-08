Bookmakers have listed player props for DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant and others when the Chicago Bulls host the Phoenix Suns at United Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Suns Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST
20.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -147)
  • The 20.5 points prop bet set for DeRozan on Wednesday is 2.8 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (23.3).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (3.5).
  • DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -122) 0.5 (Over: -118)
  • The 14.5 points Nikola Vucevic scores per game are 1.0 less than his over/under on Wednesday (15.5).
  • His rebound average -- 10.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • Vucevic has picked up 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (2.5).
  • He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Wednesday (0.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +112)
  • The 23.5-point over/under set for Zach LaVine on Wednesday is 1.0 lower than his scoring average of 24.5.
  • He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).
  • LaVine's assist average -- 1.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).
  • LaVine averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -161)
  • Durant's 27.7 points per game are 2.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average of 8.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (7.5).
  • Durant's assist average -- four -- is 0.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).
  • Durant, at one three-pointer made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST
10.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -147)
  • The 10.5-point total set for Jusuf Nurkic on Wednesday is 1.2 more points than his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).
  • Nurkic has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

