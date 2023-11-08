Bookmakers have listed player props for DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant and others when the Chicago Bulls host the Phoenix Suns at United Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -147)

The 20.5 points prop bet set for DeRozan on Wednesday is 2.8 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (23.3).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (3.5).

DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -122) 0.5 (Over: -118)

The 14.5 points Nikola Vucevic scores per game are 1.0 less than his over/under on Wednesday (15.5).

His rebound average -- 10.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Wednesday.

Vucevic has picked up 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (2.5).

He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Wednesday (0.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +112)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Zach LaVine on Wednesday is 1.0 lower than his scoring average of 24.5.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).

LaVine's assist average -- 1.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

LaVine averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -161)

Durant's 27.7 points per game are 2.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 8.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (7.5).

Durant's assist average -- four -- is 0.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

Durant, at one three-pointer made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -147)

The 10.5-point total set for Jusuf Nurkic on Wednesday is 1.2 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Nurkic has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

