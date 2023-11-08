Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Illinois
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:59 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Northwestern Wildcats versus the Wisconsin Badgers is a game to watch for fans of Illinois college football on a Week 11 schedule that features a lot of exciting contests.
College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week
Ball State Cardinals at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, November 7
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Northern Illinois (-10)
Indiana Hoosiers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Illinois (-6)
Murray State Racers at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Hancock Stadium
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Western Illinois Leathernecks at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Tennessee State Tigers at Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: O'Brien Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Northwestern Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wisconsin (-10.5)
Southern Illinois Salukis at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
