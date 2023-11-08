The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on Barstool Sports.

Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Barstool Sports

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

The Ramblers shot 46.2% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.3% the Owls' opponents shot last season.

Loyola Chicago went 10-16 when it shot better than 40.3% from the field.

The Ramblers were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Owls finished 91st.

The Ramblers' 67.4 points per game last year were only 2.1 more points than the 65.3 the Owls allowed.

Loyola Chicago put together a 9-9 record last season in games it scored more than 65.3 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison

Loyola Chicago scored more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.

In 2022-23, the Ramblers gave up 3.6 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than away (74.8).

At home, Loyola Chicago drained 7.1 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Loyola Chicago's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.0%) than on the road (32.6%).

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule