The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on Barstool Sports.

Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: Barstool Sports

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

  • The Ramblers shot 46.2% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.3% the Owls' opponents shot last season.
  • Loyola Chicago went 10-16 when it shot better than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Ramblers were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Owls finished 91st.
  • The Ramblers' 67.4 points per game last year were only 2.1 more points than the 65.3 the Owls allowed.
  • Loyola Chicago put together a 9-9 record last season in games it scored more than 65.3 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison

  • Loyola Chicago scored more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Ramblers gave up 3.6 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than away (74.8).
  • At home, Loyola Chicago drained 7.1 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Loyola Chicago's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.0%) than on the road (32.6%).

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Florida Atlantic - Wintrust Arena
11/11/2023 Eastern Illinois - Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/14/2023 UIC - Joseph J. Gentile Center

