The Florida Atlantic Owls will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Barstool Sports.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago matchup in this article.

Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Barstool Sports

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Loyola Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-4.5) 143.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-4.5) 143.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago compiled a 9-19-0 ATS record last year.

The Ramblers covered the spread four times last year (4-7 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Florida Atlantic went 23-11-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 19 Owls games hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.