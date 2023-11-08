Wednesday's game between the Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at Wintrust Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-61, heavily favoring Florida Atlantic to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Barstool Sports

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wintrust Arena

Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 80, Loyola Chicago 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-18.6)

Florida Atlantic (-18.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

Last season, Loyola Chicago was 289th in the nation offensively (67.4 points scored per game) and 251st on defense (72.5 points conceded).

On the glass, the Ramblers were 16th-worst in college basketball in rebounds (28 per game) last season. They were 65th in rebounds allowed (29.3 per game).

Last season Loyola Chicago was ranked 117th in the nation in assists with 13.8 per game.

Last season, the Ramblers were 210th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.1 per game) and 221st in 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Defensively, Loyola Chicago was 177th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.2 last season. It was 229th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.4%.

Loyola Chicago took 40.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 29.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 59.8% of its shots, with 70.9% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.