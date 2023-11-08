The SMU Mustangs (1-0) take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Western Illinois vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Illinois Stats Insights

The Leathernecks shot at a 45.3% rate from the field last season, the same as opponents of the Mustangs averaged.

Western Illinois went 14-2 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Leathernecks were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 189th.

The Leathernecks' 73.0 points per game last year were only 2.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Mustangs gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 75.6 points last season, Western Illinois went 11-1.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison

At home, Western Illinois put up 80.4 points per game last season, 14.3 more than it averaged on the road (66.1).

At home, the Leathernecks conceded 72.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.0).

Western Illinois sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (26.3%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule