Western Illinois vs. SMU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 8
The SMU Mustangs (1-0) take the court against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Western Illinois matchup.
Western Illinois vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Illinois vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Western Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-18.5)
|143.5
|FanDuel
|SMU (-18.5)
|144.5
|-8000
|+1800
Western Illinois vs. SMU Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Western Illinois put together a 14-12-0 ATS record last season.
- SMU won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- Last season, 19 Mustangs games went over the point total.
