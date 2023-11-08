Wednesday's game at Moody Coliseum has the SMU Mustangs (1-0) squaring off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on November 8. Our computer prediction projects a 77-69 victory for SMU, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Western Illinois is projected to cover the spread (18.5) versus SMU. The two teams are expected to exceed the 144.5 total.

Western Illinois vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Moody Coliseum Line: SMU -18.5

SMU -18.5 Point Total: 144.5

Western Illinois vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 77, Western Illinois 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Illinois vs. SMU

Pick ATS: Western Illinois (+18.5)



Western Illinois (+18.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Western Illinois Performance Insights

Western Illinois scored 73.0 points per game (144th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 72.4 points per contest (248th-ranked).

With 30.6 rebounds per game, the Leathernecks were 251st in college basketball. They ceded 31.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 192nd in college basketball.

Last year Western Illinois ranked 128th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.7 per game.

The Leathernecks were top-25 last year in turnovers, 25th-best in college basketball with 10.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 238th with 11.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Leathernecks sank 7.0 treys per game (219th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 32.1% three-point percentage (291st-ranked).

Western Illinois ceded 6.4 treys per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.5% (103rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last season Western Illinois took 62.8% two-pointers, accounting for 73.7% of the team's buckets. It shot 37.2% from three-point land (26.3% of the team's baskets).

