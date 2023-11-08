The Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine included, hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

LaVine had 24 points in his last game, which ended in a 130-113 win versus the Jazz.

If you'd like to place a wager on LaVine's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-115)

Over 23.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Over 3.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 111.6 points per game.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per game last season, the Suns were 11th in the league in that category.

The Suns were the third-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.4.

The Suns were the third-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Zach LaVine vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 37 27 4 4 2 0 1 11/30/2022 34 21 4 7 1 0 0

