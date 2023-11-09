Here's a peek at the injury report for the St. Louis Blues (5-5-1), which currently has two players listed, as the Blues prepare for their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jason Zucker LW Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Season Insights

St. Louis' 26 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

Its -6 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes have 39 goals this season (3.2 per game), 12th in the league.

Arizona allows 2.9 goals per game (35 total), which ranks 14th in the league.

With a goal differential of +4, they are 10th-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-115) Coyotes (-105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.