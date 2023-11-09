Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Coyotes on November 9, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Robert Thomas, Nick Schmaltz and others on the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at Enterprise Center.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Thomas is St. Louis' top contributor with 10 points. He has five goals and five assists this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Jordan Kyrou has accumulated six points (0.5 per game), scoring two goals and adding four assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|9
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canucks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
Kasperi Kapanen Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)
Kasperi Kapanen has two goals and four assists for St. Louis.
Kapanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Canucks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Schmaltz's 12 points are important for Arizona. He has put up four goals and eight assists in 12 games.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Clayton Keller is a leading scorer for Arizona with 11 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added six assists in 12 games.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.