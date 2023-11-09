The Mercer Bears (0-1) go up against the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Bears gave up to their opponents (43.0%).

Last season, Chicago State had a 10-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.0% from the field.

The Bears ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cougars ranked 48th.

The Cougars averaged just 3.3 more points per game last year (70.3) than the Bears gave up to opponents (67.0).

Chicago State went 10-6 last season when it scored more than 67.0 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Chicago State averaged 21.9 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (64.7).

In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 13.4 fewer points per game at home (63.1) than on the road (76.5).

Beyond the arc, Chicago State drained fewer trifectas away (7.3 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.3%) than at home (40.3%) as well.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule