How to Watch Chicago State vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (0-1) go up against the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Bears gave up to their opponents (43.0%).
- Last season, Chicago State had a 10-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.0% from the field.
- The Bears ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cougars ranked 48th.
- The Cougars averaged just 3.3 more points per game last year (70.3) than the Bears gave up to opponents (67.0).
- Chicago State went 10-6 last season when it scored more than 67.0 points.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Chicago State averaged 21.9 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (64.7).
- In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 13.4 fewer points per game at home (63.1) than on the road (76.5).
- Beyond the arc, Chicago State drained fewer trifectas away (7.3 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.3%) than at home (40.3%) as well.
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 70-41
|Stroh Center
|11/9/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|11/14/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
