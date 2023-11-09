The Mercer Bears (0-1) go up against the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Mercer Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Bears gave up to their opponents (43.0%).
  • Last season, Chicago State had a 10-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.0% from the field.
  • The Bears ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cougars ranked 48th.
  • The Cougars averaged just 3.3 more points per game last year (70.3) than the Bears gave up to opponents (67.0).
  • Chicago State went 10-6 last season when it scored more than 67.0 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Chicago State averaged 21.9 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (64.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 13.4 fewer points per game at home (63.1) than on the road (76.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Chicago State drained fewer trifectas away (7.3 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.3%) than at home (40.3%) as well.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Bowling Green L 70-41 Stroh Center
11/9/2023 Mercer - Jones Convocation Center
11/12/2023 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
11/14/2023 CSU Northridge - Jones Convocation Center

