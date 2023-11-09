Chicago State vs. Mercer: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
The Mercer Bears (0-1) take on the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercer vs. Chicago State matchup.
Chicago State vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State vs. Mercer Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mercer Moneyline
|Chicago State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mercer (-4.5)
|131.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Mercer (-3.5)
|131.5
|-180
|+146
Chicago State vs. Mercer Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Chicago State covered 13 times in 23 chances against the spread last year.
- The Cougars were an underdog by 4.5 points or more 17 times last season, and covered the spread in nine of those contests.
- Mercer compiled an 11-18-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 10 Bears games hit the over.
