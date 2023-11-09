The Mercer Bears (0-1) take on the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercer vs. Chicago State matchup.

Chicago State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State vs. Mercer Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mercer Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM Mercer (-4.5) 131.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mercer (-3.5) 131.5 -180 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chicago State vs. Mercer Betting Trends (2022-23)

Chicago State covered 13 times in 23 chances against the spread last year.

The Cougars were an underdog by 4.5 points or more 17 times last season, and covered the spread in nine of those contests.

Mercer compiled an 11-18-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 10 Bears games hit the over.

