Thursday's contest at Jones Convocation Center has the Mercer Bears (0-1) squaring off against the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-68 victory for Mercer, so expect a competitive matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Chicago State vs. Mercer Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Chicago State vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 69, Chicago State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Mercer

Computer Predicted Spread: Mercer (-0.4)

Mercer (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 137.1

Chicago State Performance Insights

Chicago State was 205th in college basketball in points scored (70.3 per game) and 264th in points allowed (73) last year.

The Cougars collected 32 rebounds per game and conceded 30.1 boards last year, ranking 163rd and 106th, respectively, in the country.

Chicago State was 249th in the nation in assists (12.2 per game) last year.

The Cougars made 8.3 3-pointers per game and shot 33.9% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 74th and 193rd, respectively, in college basketball.

Chicago State gave up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 218th and 229th, respectively, in the nation.

Last season, Chicago State attempted 57% of its shots from inside the arc, and 43% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.3% of Chicago State's baskets were 2-pointers, and 33.7% were 3-pointers.

