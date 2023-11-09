Thursday's game at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) matching up with the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 85-52 victory as our model heavily favors Indiana.

The Panthers' most recent game on Monday ended in a 77-72 loss to IUPUI.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Illinois vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 85, Eastern Illinois 52

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game last season with a +198 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) and allowed 61.2 per contest (88th in college basketball).

In conference play, Eastern Illinois put up fewer points (66.8 per game) than it did overall (68.1) in 2022-23.

At home, the Panthers put up 70.7 points per game last season, 5.1 more than they averaged away (65.6).

Eastern Illinois gave up 61.1 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.