Jordan Kyrou and the St. Louis Blues will face the Arizona Coyotes at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Looking to bet on Kyrou's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

Kyrou's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:36 per game on the ice, is -2.

Kyrou has a goal in two of 11 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Kyrou has recorded a point in a game four times this season out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Kyrou has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kyrou's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Kyrou having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 11 Games 4 6 Points 3 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

