The St. Louis Blues, including Kasperi Kapanen, are in action Thursday versus the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Kapanen's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kasperi Kapanen vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Kapanen Season Stats Insights

Kapanen has averaged 17:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In two of 11 games this year, Kapanen has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In five of 11 games this year, Kapanen has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of 11 games this year, Kapanen has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Kapanen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Kapanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kapanen Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 11 Games 4 6 Points 1 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.