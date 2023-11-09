Thursday's game that pits the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at First National Bank Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-70 in favor of Arkansas State. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Huskies went 16-17 a season ago.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 72, Northern Illinois 71

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies had a -27 scoring differential last season, putting up 70.7 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and giving up 71.5 (326th in college basketball).

In MAC games, Northern Illinois averaged 0.3 fewer points (70.4) than overall (70.7) in 2022-23.

The Huskies scored more points at home (73.9 per game) than away (68.3) last season.

Northern Illinois conceded fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (72.5) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.