The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) go up against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 70.7 points per game last year were just 0.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Red Wolves allowed.

When Northern Illinois gave up fewer than 69.4 points last season, it went 12-3.

Last year, the 69.4 points per game the Red Wolves put up were only 2.1 fewer points than the Huskies gave up (71.5).

When Arkansas State scored more than 71.5 points last season, it went 7-3.

The Red Wolves made 38% of their shots from the field last season, which was 9.9 percentage points lower than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

The Huskies shot at a 27.5% clip from the field last season, 17.8 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Red Wolves averaged.

