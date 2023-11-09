When the St. Louis Blues take on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sundqvist stats and insights

Sundqvist has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Sundqvist has no points on the power play.

Sundqvist's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.