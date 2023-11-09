The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Pavel Buchnevich find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Buchnevich stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Buchnevich scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Buchnevich has scored one goal on the power play.

Buchnevich averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 35 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

