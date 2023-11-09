Thursday's contest features the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-1) clashing at Sam M. Vadalabene Center (on November 9) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-68 win for Eastern Kentucky.

In their last time out, the Cougars lost 100-59 to Oklahoma State on Monday.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 75, SIU-Edwardsville 68

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars' -414 scoring differential last season (outscored by 13.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 64.0 points per game (201st in college basketball) while giving up 77.3 per contest (355th in college basketball).

In conference action last year, SIU-Edwardsville put up more points per contest (69.6) than its season average (64.0).

The Cougars put up 66.8 points per game at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 60.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, SIU-Edwardsville surrendered 74.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it allowed 79.9.

