How to Watch the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-1) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels averaged just 0.9 fewer points per game last year (76.4) than the Cougars allowed (77.3).
- Eastern Kentucky went 11-0 last season when giving up fewer than 64 points.
- Last year, the Cougars averaged 64 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 69.5 the Colonels gave up.
- SIU-Edwardsville went 6-7 last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.
- The Cougars shot 25% from the field last season, 27.4 percentage points lower than the 52.4% the Colonels allowed to opponents.
- The Colonels shot 36% from the field, 20.7% lower than the 56.7% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 100-59
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/9/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/12/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
