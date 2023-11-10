Root for your favorite local high school football team in Cook County, Illinois this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Champaign County
  • Jackson County
  • DuPage County
  • Madison County
  • Ogle County
  • Henry County
  • Kane County
  • Lake County
  • Will County
  • McHenry County

    • Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Marian Catholic High School at St. Rita High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Chicago Hope Academy at ROWVA High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Oneida, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Morgan Park High School at St. Francis High School

    • Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 11
    • Location: Wheaton, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chicago Hope Academy at RW Cougars Co-op

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
    • Location: Oneida, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Washington High School at Glenwood High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 11
    • Location: Chatham, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Loyola Academy at St. Ignatius College Prep

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 11
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • Conference: Chicago Catholic
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Laurence High School at IC Catholic Prep

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 11
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mount Carmel High School - Chicago at Quincy Senior High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 11
    • Location: Quincy, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Maine South High School at Barrington High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 11
    • Location: Barrington, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.