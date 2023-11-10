Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Cook County, Illinois this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Marian Catholic High School at St. Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Chicago Hope Academy at ROWVA High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morgan Park High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Hope Academy at RW Cougars Co-op
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at Glenwood High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Chatham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola Academy at St. Ignatius College Prep
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Laurence High School at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Carmel High School - Chicago at Quincy Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Quincy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine South High School at Barrington High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Barrington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
