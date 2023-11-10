Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in DuPage County, Illinois this week, we've got the information.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Sandwich High School at Wheaton Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: West Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Morgan Park High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Downers Grove North High School at Lincoln-Way West High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Normal Community High School at Glenbard East High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Normal West High School at Glenbard East High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edwardsville High School at York High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Laurence High School at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
