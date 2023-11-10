The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) take the court against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Illinois Stats Insights

Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents hit.

In games Illinois shot higher than 46.8% from the field, it went 10-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Grizzlies ranked 319th.

Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged just two fewer points per game (74.3) than the Golden Grizzlies allowed (76.3).

When Illinois put up more than 76.3 points last season, it went 11-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Illinois posted 77.5 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 70 points per contest.

The Fighting Illini ceded 62.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.8).

When playing at home, Illinois made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (8) than in away games (6.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (27.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule