The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) take the court against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on B1G+.

Illinois vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Illinois Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents hit.
  • In games Illinois shot higher than 46.8% from the field, it went 10-3 overall.
  • The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Grizzlies ranked 319th.
  • Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged just two fewer points per game (74.3) than the Golden Grizzlies allowed (76.3).
  • When Illinois put up more than 76.3 points last season, it went 11-2.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Illinois posted 77.5 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 70 points per contest.
  • The Fighting Illini ceded 62.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.8).
  • When playing at home, Illinois made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (8) than in away games (6.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (27.9%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Illinois W 80-52 State Farm Center
11/10/2023 Oakland - State Farm Center
11/14/2023 Marquette - State Farm Center
11/17/2023 Valparaiso - State Farm Center

