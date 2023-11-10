How to Watch Illinois vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) take the court against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on B1G+.
Illinois vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Youngstown State vs Michigan (6:30 PM ET | November 10)
- Texas A&M vs Ohio State (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Morehead State vs Purdue (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
Illinois Stats Insights
- Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents hit.
- In games Illinois shot higher than 46.8% from the field, it went 10-3 overall.
- The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Grizzlies ranked 319th.
- Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged just two fewer points per game (74.3) than the Golden Grizzlies allowed (76.3).
- When Illinois put up more than 76.3 points last season, it went 11-2.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Illinois posted 77.5 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 70 points per contest.
- The Fighting Illini ceded 62.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.8).
- When playing at home, Illinois made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (8) than in away games (6.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (27.9%).
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 80-52
|State Farm Center
|11/10/2023
|Oakland
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Marquette
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/17/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|State Farm Center
