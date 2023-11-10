The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) battle the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at State Farm Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Oakland matchup in this article.

Illinois vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Illinois vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois Moneyline Oakland Moneyline
BetMGM Illinois (-23.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Illinois (-23.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois vs. Oakland Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Illinois won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
  • The Fighting Illini and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 29 times last season.
  • Oakland put together an 11-18-0 ATS record last year.
  • Last year, 18 of the Golden Grizzlies' games hit the over.

Illinois Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Illinois is 26th in college basketball. It is way below that, 90th, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

